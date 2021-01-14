Radnor Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 45.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist decreased their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,056,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,323,320. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $235.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

