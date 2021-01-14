Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,175 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 283,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $3,725,000. HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 60,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VWO stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $52.86.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.