Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 30.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,165,000 after purchasing an additional 629,677 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 379.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 48.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $179.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $187.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.48.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

