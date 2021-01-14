Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Bank of America downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.92.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $157.20 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $159.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.10 and its 200 day moving average is $138.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

