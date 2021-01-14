Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,415 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 41,670 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.52.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $3,346,602.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,483,065.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,571.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,435,664. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $72.24.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

