Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.09

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 5121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Get Radius Health alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Radius Health in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at about $166,000.

Radius Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.