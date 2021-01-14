Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.82

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 38407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRTEA. Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,358,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after acquiring an additional 118,655 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 2,837.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 169,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,024 shares during the period. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,198,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

