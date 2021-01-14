Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $893.68 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $121.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.96 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,160.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 60.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,072,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 402,318 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 181.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 86.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 155,803 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 14.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth $90,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.