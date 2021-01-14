Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) (TSE:QEC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) (TSE:QEC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.21. Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 94,976 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Questerre Energy Co. (QEC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:QEC)

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,800 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

