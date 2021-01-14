QuarkChain (QKC) Market Cap Hits $36.76 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $36.76 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00042839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00374124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00037641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.45 or 0.04188894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012492 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a token. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars.

