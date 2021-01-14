QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,663 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after acquiring an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after buying an additional 740,296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $385,428,000 after buying an additional 418,994 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,220,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,588,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $304,642,000 after buying an additional 57,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $5.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.90. The company had a trading volume of 390,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.