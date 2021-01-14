Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KWR. Sidoti assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet raised Quaker Chemical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.67.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $272.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 755.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $108.14 and a 12-month high of $276.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.08 and its 200-day moving average is $212.14.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,339.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 104.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

