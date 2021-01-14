Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Hits New 1-Year High at $185.25

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $185.25 and last traded at $184.63, with a volume of 1407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.76.

A number of brokerages have commented on QRVO. Mizuho upped their price objective on Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.62.

Get Qorvo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.20.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,573,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Qorvo by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,942,000 after purchasing an additional 675,719 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 285.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 595,827 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 136.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 567,088 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 239.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 354,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 115.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 248,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.