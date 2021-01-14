QLC Chain (QLC) Price Hits $0.0145 on Exchanges

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $226,219.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

