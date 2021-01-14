Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Match Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Match Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Match Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

MTCH opened at $155.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.85. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,467.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,446 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.