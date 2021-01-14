Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Brixmor Property Group Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BRX. Truist lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRX. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

