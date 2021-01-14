Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Republic Services, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Republic Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

RSG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Republic Services stock opened at $94.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.20.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 22.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

