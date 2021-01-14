Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for BellRing Brands in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $973.08 million, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $25.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.69 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,601,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,689,000 after purchasing an additional 273,183 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,070,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 305,433 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 234,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

