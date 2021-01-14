Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report issued on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.38 and a 200 day moving average of $101.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after buying an additional 1,129,983 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 47.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,463,130.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,815,369.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,564,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

