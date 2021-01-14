Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Raised by Piper Sandler

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Longbow Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,891. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

