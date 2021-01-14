Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hostess Brands, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hostess Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,325,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,397,000 after buying an additional 140,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,035,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,736,000 after acquiring an additional 347,545 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,698,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,579,000 after acquiring an additional 76,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,657,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,760,000 after purchasing an additional 881,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,953,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 207,047 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 212,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $2,841,286.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,571.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,292,282 shares of company stock worth $57,809,677. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.