Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

GILD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

