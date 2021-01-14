Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Decreased by Analyst

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Equity Residential in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

EQR opened at $59.57 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,942,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,808 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 58.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,089,000 after buying an additional 1,314,634 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $33,801,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,032,000 after purchasing an additional 579,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 111.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 921,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,307,000 after purchasing an additional 484,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

