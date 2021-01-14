Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

BBCP has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $291 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 27.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth $152,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 10.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

