Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,546. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,192.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 160,665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 48.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 188.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 51,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

