Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PUBGY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $13.63.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

