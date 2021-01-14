Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.46.

PEG traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $57.78. 1,890,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,076. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 49,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11,800.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

