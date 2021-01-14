Provoco Token (VOCO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,997.63

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $9,997.63 and approximately $25.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provoco Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00041778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.46 or 0.00375046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.70 or 0.03977061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Provoco Token

Provoco Token (CRYPTO:VOCO) is a token. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

Provoco Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

