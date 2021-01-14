ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) shot up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $15.66. 178,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 92,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter.

About ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

