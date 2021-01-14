Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) PT Lowered to $10.00

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 73.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PROG. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Progenity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of PROG opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.02. Progenity has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progenity news, Director Jeffrey D. Alter purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Damon Silvestry purchased 63,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $259,950.90. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,149 shares in the company, valued at $664,016.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Progenity by 166.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,103 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at $900,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,688,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,869,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

