Primo Water Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,862 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,953% compared to the average volume of 192 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.31. 684,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

PRMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181,882 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 506.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,108,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 925,735 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth $10,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth $6,556,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 1,609,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,851,000 after purchasing an additional 379,234 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

