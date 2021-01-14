Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.00

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 696033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.40 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$726.43 million and a P/E ratio of -22.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.69.

Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$40.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premier Gold Mines Limited will post 0.4357962 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG)

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

