Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cormark downgraded Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.16.

Shares of PD opened at C$30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$40.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.27. The firm has a market cap of C$420.18 million and a P/E ratio of -4.97.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$164.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -11.6699287 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

