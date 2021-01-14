PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 379197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.15.

PSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$43.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.77%.

About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

