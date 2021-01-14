Powell Investment Advisors LLC Takes $182,000 Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 281.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,628,000 after buying an additional 2,949,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,201,000 after buying an additional 2,669,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 13,861.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,750,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,498,000 after buying an additional 1,738,408 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,502,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after buying an additional 351,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,979,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $107,090,000 after acquiring an additional 275,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOD. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.5325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 167.74%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

