Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,485,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,364 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 7,775,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,133,000 after acquiring an additional 53,226 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,623,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,460,000 after purchasing an additional 88,227 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,364,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,835,000 after purchasing an additional 30,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25,861.4% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 985,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,045,000 after buying an additional 981,442 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $76.79 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $77.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68.

