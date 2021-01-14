Powell Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,119 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $44.65.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.