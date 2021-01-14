Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) (ETR:PAH3) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €64.83 ($76.27).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAH3. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of ETR PAH3 traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €55.68 ($65.51). The company had a trading volume of 559,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. Porsche Automobil Holding SE has a twelve month low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a twelve month high of €69.30 ($81.53). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

