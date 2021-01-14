Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CFO Sells $321,000.00 in Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE PII opened at $107.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -118.31 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.18.
Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 26,004.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,184 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Polaris by 98.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 48,179 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
