Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CFO Sells $321,000.00 in Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $107.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -118.31 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.18.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 26,004.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,184 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Polaris by 98.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 48,179 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.