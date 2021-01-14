Playtech plc (PTEC.L) (LON:PTEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $465.00

Shares of Playtech plc (PTEC.L) (LON:PTEC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 465 ($6.08) and last traded at GBX 449.20 ($5.87), with a volume of 1286728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 457.20 ($5.97).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 5.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 406.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 360.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Playtech plc (PTEC.L) Company Profile (LON:PTEC)

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

