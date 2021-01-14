PlatonCoin (PLTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $27,272.00

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. PlatonCoin has a market cap of $12.39 million and approximately $27,272.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlatonCoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One PlatonCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001310 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00041412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.67 or 0.00371412 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00039804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.51 or 0.04016902 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PlatonCoin Coin Profile

PlatonCoin (CRYPTO:PLTC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,145,988 coins. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com . PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology. “

PlatonCoin Coin Trading

PlatonCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars.

