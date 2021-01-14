Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) (CVE:PLU) Insider Sells C$10,897.50 in Stock

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) (CVE:PLU) insider Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total value of C$10,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,145,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,242,827.55.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$21,040.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Robert Disbrow sold 40,000 shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$13,384.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Robert Disbrow sold 20,580 shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$6,066.98.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 81,500 shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total value of C$24,955.30.

On Thursday, November 26th, Robert Disbrow sold 75,000 shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total value of C$21,082.50.

Shares of Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) stock opened at C$0.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$435,571.55 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. Plateau Energy Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.28.

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in Falchani Lithium Project and Macusani Uranium Project in the Puno District of southeastern Peru.

