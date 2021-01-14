PIXEL Trading 10% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 10% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $549,746.59 and $7.89 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,802.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $523.74 or 0.01349757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.94 or 0.00556504 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00044187 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00167438 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000221 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

PIXEL Coin Trading

