PIVX Market Capitalization Hits $24.32 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. PIVX has a market cap of $24.32 million and approximately $984,420.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001335 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,147,890 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.