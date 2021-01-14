Pivotal Research Increases Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target to $11.00

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s previous close.

TLYS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of TLYS opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $308.23 million, a PE ratio of 1,035.00 and a beta of 1.63. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $140.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.08 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 35.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

