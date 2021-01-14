Pirl (PIRL) Price Hits $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a total market cap of $587,710.69 and approximately $18,256.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirl has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,766.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,134.35 or 0.03003613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.64 or 0.00388270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $498.86 or 0.01320914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.59 or 0.00557618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.35 or 0.00445769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00304269 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00019900 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.