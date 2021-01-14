Piper Sandler Weighs in on Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.94) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.99). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.