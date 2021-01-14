Piper Sandler Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $110.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.26. 1,400,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,664,734. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

