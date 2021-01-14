Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ViewRay in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.70). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

VRAY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $5.62 on Thursday. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $834.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. The business had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 million.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake bought 155,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 12.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 79,583 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 38.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 108,689 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 25.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 83,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 145.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 41,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

