Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at CIBC

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.69.

PL opened at C$10.08 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$11.49. The stock has a market cap of C$336.27 million and a P/E ratio of -49.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$131.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ltd. Prospect Co. sold 75,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total transaction of C$639,423.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,040,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,400,062.35.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

